Diabetes

Few With Postpartum Diabetes Meet Recommended HbA1c Monitoring

Only 13.0 percent of those with postpartum-onset diabetes received all biannual recommended follow-up tests
doctor and patient blood sugar test
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Race
Screening
Diabetes
Insurance
Disparities
Medicaid Insurance
Glucose
Social Determinants of Health
Postpartum
Blood Sugar
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