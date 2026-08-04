Diabetes

Food-Based Support Aids Type 2 Diabetes Outcomes

Monthly medically tailored groceries tied to lowering of HbA1c over six months
groceries food
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Diabetes
Diabetes Diet
Glycemic Control
Food and Nutrition
Food Insecurity
Healthy Eating
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