Food-Based Support Aids Type 2 Diabetes Outcomes

TUESDAY, Aug. 4, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Medically tailored groceries (MTG) result in lower hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) and improved food and nutrition security among patients with type 2 diabetes and social needs, according to a study published online July 21 in Circulation.Claudia Nau, Ph.D., from Kaiser Permanente Southern California in Pasadena, and colleagues randomly assigned 460 Medicaid-insured adults with type 2 diabetes and elevated HbA1c (≥7.5 percent) to usual care (153 patients), lower-dose MTG (153 patients; $100 to $170 per month), or higher-dose MTG (154 patients; $135 to $210 per month) for six months. All intervention participants received recipes and telenutrition counseling.The researchers found that compared with baseline, HbA1c declined by 0.66 points in the intervention group and 0.25 points in the control group. Similar reductions were seen with both higher-dose and lower-dose MTG. Additionally, increased odds of food security and nutrition security were seen (2.12 and 3.65, respectively). There were no significant changes in hypertension or body mass index. Similar results were seen across prespecified subgroups including by sex, education, baseline food security, baseline nutrition security, and baseline HbA1c level. Finally, results persisted when adjusting for baseline demographics, food insecurity, nutrition insecurity, self-reported health, comorbidities, and medication changes."This trial shows that food-based support can help patients with low incomes lower their blood sugar levels above and beyond the health care they receive," Nau said in a statement. "Our findings suggest that addressing access to healthy food can play a meaningful role in diabetes care for patients, particularly those facing economic and social barriers."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter