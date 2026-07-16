Diabetes

GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Use Does Not Increase Insulin Discontinuation With Type 2 Diabetes

No comparative advantage of GLP-1 RA over SGLT2is or DPP4is observed in any of the subgroups
semaglutide injector pen GLP-1
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Type 2 Diabetes
Diabetes Medications
Insulin
Veterans
GLP1 Receptor Agonists
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