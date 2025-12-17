GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Use May Lower Vertebral Fracture Risk With Type 2 Diabetes

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 17, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs) may protect against vertebral fractures in people with diabetes, according to a research letter published online Dec. 10 in JAMA Surgery.Wei-Thing Khor, M.D., from the College of Medicine at the National Cheng Kung University in Tainan, Taiwan, and colleagues assessed the association between GLP-1 RAs and vertebral fractures and related procedures among patients with type 2 diabetes. The analysis included deidentified medical records from 193,563 propensity-matched users and nonusers, identified from the TriNetX database.The researchers found that GLP-1 RA use was associated with significantly lower odds of vertebral compression fractures compared with nonuse (incidence, 1.5 versus 1.8 percent; odds ratio [OR], 0.83). Similarly, the odds of requiring surgical intervention, such as vertebroplasty or kyphoplasty, were significantly lower with GLP-1 RA use (incidence, 0.08 versus 0.10 percent; OR, 0.80)."These findings support a potential bone protective role of GLP-1 RAs and underscore the need for prospective studies to confirm causality and elucidate underlying mechanisms," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter