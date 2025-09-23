GLP-1 Receptor Agonists Improve Glycemic, Weight Outcomes in Children With T2D

TUESDAY, Sept. 23, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- In children and adolescents with type 2 diabetes (T2D) or obesity, glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs) improve glycemic, weight, and cardiometabolic outcomes, according to a study published online Sept. 15 in JAMA Pediatrics.Pareeta Kotecha, Pharm.D., from the University of Florida in Gainesville, and colleagues examined the efficacy and safety of GLP-1 RAs in children and adolescents with obesity, prediabetes, or T2D in a systematic review. Data were included from 18 randomized controlled trials, with 1,402 participants (838 GLP-1 RA users and 564 receiving placebo).The researchers found significant reductions in hemoglobin A1c (−0.44 percent), fasting glucose (−9.92 mg/dL), body weight (−3.02 kg), body mass index (BMI; 1.45 kg/m2), BMI standard deviation score (−0.20), BMI percentile (−7.24 percent), and systolic blood pressure (−2.73 mm Hg) in association with GLP-1 RAs and an increase in gastrointestinal adverse effects (log rate ratio, 0.75). No significant differences were seen in other adverse events, including suicidal ideation or behaviors."This systematic review and meta-analysis provides a comprehensive evaluation of the benefits and risks associated with GLP-1 RAs in the pediatric population, enabling patients, caregivers, and clinicians to make more informed treatment decisions," the authors write.One author disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry; a second author is proprietor of Wisdom of Meraki.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter