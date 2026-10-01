Diabetes

GLP-1 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2is Slow Renal Function Decline in T2D With Albuminuria

GLP-1 RAs or SGLT-2 inhibitors slow decrease in renal function compared with DPP-4 inhibitors
glp-1 injection syringe
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Kidney Problems
Type 2 Diabetes
Prescription Drugs
GLP1 Receptor Agonists
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