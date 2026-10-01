GLP-1 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2is Slow Renal Function Decline in T2D With Albuminuria

THURSDAY, Oct. 1, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For adults with type 2 diabetes and moderate cardiovascular risk with albuminuria, glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists or sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitors reduce the risk for deterioration of renal function compared with dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitors, according to a study published online Sept. 16 in The BMJ.Alexander Turchin, M.D., from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, and colleagues conducted a target trial emulation to compare the risk for renal deterioration under treatment with GLP-1 receptor agonists or SGLT-2 inhibitors versus other second-line treatments in adults with type 2 diabetes with and without albuminuria. Participants included 75,455 eligible adults with type 2 diabetes and moderate cardiovascular risk and an estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) ≥45 mL/min/1.73 m2 on metformin monotherapy, who were followed for a median of 32 months. The main outcome measure was deterioration of kidney function (defined as doubling of serum creatinine or eGFR <15 mL/min/1.73 m2).The researchers found that among those without albuminuria (61,583 people), the estimated five-year risk for the renal outcome was 2.4 versus 2.1 percent for people taking GLP-1 receptor agonists or SGLT-2 inhibitors versus those taking DPP-4 inhibitors, and the estimated five-year risk was 3.2 versus 5.4 percent, respectively, among people with albuminuria. Comparing the GLP-1 receptor agonist or SGLT-2 inhibitor group with the DPP-4 inhibitor group yielded an estimated five-year risk ratio of 1.10 (95 percent confidence interval [CI], 0.90 to 1.38) and 0.60 (95 percent CI, 0.42 to 0.82) for those without and with albuminuria, respectively."These results underscore the importance of considering albuminuria when making treatment decisions for people with type 2 diabetes at risk of declining renal function," the authors write.One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter