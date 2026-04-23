Diabetes

Ketogenic Diet Cuts Proportion of Proinsulin Secreted in Type 2 Diabetes

Ketogenic versus low-fat diet was significant predictor of change in proinsulin-to-C-peptide ratio
heart shape of ketogenic low carbs diet concept
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Type 2 Diabetes
Weight Loss
Dietary Fat
Lower Fat Diet
Food and Nutrition
Glucose
Biomarkers

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com