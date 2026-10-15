Diabetes

Longer Sleep Duration Linked to Progression of Diabetic Nephropathy

Sleep duration was the only lifestyle factor associated with the end point of incidence, progression of diabetic nephropathy
Man sleeping
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Kidney Problems
Type 2 Diabetes
Diabetes
Sleep
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