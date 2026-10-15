Longer Sleep Duration Linked to Progression of Diabetic Nephropathy

THURSDAY, Oct. 15, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For adults with type 2 diabetes, longer sleep duration is associated with an increased risk for incidence and progression of diabetic nephropathy, according to a study published online Oct. 8 in the Journal of the Endocrine Society.Fuki Ikeda, from Juntendo University Graduate School of Medicine in Tokyo, and colleagues examined the association between sleep duration and a composite end point of incidence and progression of diabetic nephropathy in a study involving 678 Japanese outpatients aged 25 years and older and younger than 70 years with type 2 diabetes. At baseline and at years 2 and/or 5, lifestyle habits were assessed and mean values of lifestyle factors were calculated.The researchers found that 215 participants experienced the end point during a follow-up of 6.0 ± 2.7 years. Mean sleep duration was the only lifestyle factor associated with the end point. The multivariable-adjusted hazard ratios were 1.08, 1.56, and 1.92 for mean sleep duration of 6 to <7, 7 to <8, and ≥8 versus <6 hours, respectively. After adjustment for key lifestyle and diabetes-related factors, this association remained significant. In older participants and those with microalbuminuria or reduced kidney function, the association was stronger."Our findings suggest that longer sleep duration may provide a useful clue to identify people with diabetes who may need closer attention to their kidney health," coauthor Tomoya Mita, M.D., Ph.D., also from the Juntendo University Graduate School of Medicine, said in a statement. "At the same time, people should not interpret our findings as a recommendation to reduce their sleep, since this was an observational study and we cannot establish a causal relationship between sleep duration and kidney disease."Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical and medical technology industries.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter