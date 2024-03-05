Markers of Systemic Inflammation May Aid Diabetes Risk Prediction

TUESDAY, March 5, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Cumulative high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (CumCRP) and monocyte-to-high-density lipoprotein ratio (CumMHR) both independently and jointly are associated with an increased risk for type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study published online Jan. 28 in the Journal of Translational Medicine.

Dan Wu, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., from the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College in China, and colleagues investigated the association between systemic inflammation assessed by joint CumCRP and CumMHR and incident T2D. The analysis included 40,813 nondiabetic participants followed for a median 7.98 years.

The researchers found that CumMHR and CumCRP either alone or jointly were associated with incident T2D after adjusting for potential confounders. In each CumCRP strata, high CumMHR levels significantly increased the risk for incident T2D (P-interaction = 0.0278). Simultaneous elevations in CumMHR and CumCRP levels carried the highest risk (adjusted hazard ratio, 1.71) compared with both in the low strata. The coexposure risk was modified by age, sex, hypertension, dyslipidemia, and prediabetes status. When CumMHR and CumCRP were added into the multivariable-adjusted model, C-statistics increased from 0.7377 to 0.7417, with a net reclassification improvement of 12.39 percent.

"In light of our findings, ongoing monitoring of the MHR and high-sensitivity CRP levels over time might provide a supplemental method for the early determination of the risk of type 2 diabetes, especially for individuals at low risk defined by traditional risk factors," the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text