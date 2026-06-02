Diabetes

Population-Based Screening Can ID Children Who Progress to Clinical T1D

Five-year progression from early-stage to clinical diabetes did not differ significantly for those with, without family history
child boy diabetes
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Child Development
Child Health
Screening
Type 1 Diabetes
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