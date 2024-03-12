Prevalence of Increased Residual Gastric Content Increased With GLP-1 RAs

TUESDAY, March 12, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Use of glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs) is associated with a higher prevalence of increased residual gastric content (RGC), according to a study published online March 6 in JAMA Surgery.

Sudipta Sen, M.D., from McGovern Medical School at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, and colleagues examined the association between use of once-weekly GLP-1 RAs and the prevalence of increased RGC, a risk factor for aspiration under anesthesia, using gastric ultrasonography in a cross-sectional study. Before undergoing an elective procedure under anesthesia, participants followed preprocedural fasting guidelines.

The researchers found that the prevalence of increased RGC was 56 percent among the 62 patients with GLP-1 RA use (exposure group) compared with 19 percent in the 62 patients not taking a GLP-1 RA drug (control group). GLP-1 RA use was associated with a 30.5 percent higher prevalence of increased RGC after adjustment for confounding (adjusted prevalence ratio, 2.48). No association was seen between the duration of GLP-1 RA interruption and prevalence of increased RGC.

"Our study fills a significant gap in the current understanding and management of patients on GLP-1 RAs undergoing surgery," senior author Omonele O. Nwokolo, M.D., also from McGovern Medical School, said in a statement. "The lack of data had previously led societies to rely on expert opinion for guidance. Our evidence paves the way for informed guidelines and further research to mitigate anesthesia-related risks in this patient population."

