Diabetes

Primary Care Initiation of Continuous Glucose Monitoring Is Effective

At 12 months, adults with insulin-treated diabetes had significant improvements in HbA1c and hospitalizations
continuous glucose monitor
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Diabetes Management
Glucose Monitors
Glycemic Control
Medical Devices
Primary Care
logo
www.healthday.com