Reciprocal Relationship Identified Between T2D, Asthma

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 11, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- There is a reciprocal relationship between asthma and type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, held from Sept. 9 to 13 in Madrid.

Nam Nhat Nguyen, M.D., from Taipei Medical University in Taiwan, and colleagues conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis to examine the interconnection between asthma and T2D and explore potential underlying factors and mechanisms. The meta-analysis included data on 17 million individuals from 14 studies conducted across continents and countries. Participants were mainly aged 50 to 70 years.

The researchers found a reciprocal relationship between asthma and diabetes: Compared with those without asthma, individuals with asthma were 28 percent more likely to develop T2D, and individuals with T2D were 83 percent more likely than those without T2D to develop asthma. There was an association for asthma severity with an increased risk for T2D, but no association was seen for asthma duration with T2D risk.

"Our findings have important implications for clinical practice. Firstly, this relationship emphasizes the need for greater awareness among patients with type 2 diabetes or asthma and their health care providers," Nguyen said in a statement. "Secondly, preventive strategies should be considered to lower the risk of type 2 diabetes in individuals with asthma."

