Risk for CKD, CVD Lower for Adults With Evidence of Type 2 Diabetes Remission

FRIDAY, Jan. 26, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Individuals with evidence of remission of type 2 diabetes have a considerably reduced risk for chronic kidney disease (CKD) and cardiovascular disease (CVD), according to a study published online Jan. 18 in Diabetologia.

Edward W. Gregg, Ph.D., from the Royal College of Surgeons of Ireland in Dublin, and colleagues conducted a multicenter randomized controlled trial comparing the effect of a 12-year intensive lifestyle intervention with that of diabetes support and education on CVD and other long-term outcomes. Based on achievement and duration of diabetes remission, the incidence of CVD and CKD was compared among 4,402 and 4,132 participants, respectively. CVD incidence was defined as any occurrence of nonfatal acute myocardial infarction, stroke, admission for angina, or CVD death; high-risk or very high-risk CKD were defined based on the Kidney Disease Improving Global Outcomes criteria.

The researchers found that in multivariate analyses adjusting for hemoglobin A1c, blood pressure, lipid levels, CVD history, diabetes duration, and intervention arm, the risks for CKD and the composite CVD measure were significantly reduced for participants with evidence of any remission during follow-up (hazard ratios, 0.67 and 0.60, respectively). Participants with evidence of longer-term remission had the greatest magnitude of risk reduction.

"As the first intervention study to associate remission with reduction of diabetes-related complications, this is encouraging news for those who can achieve remission from type 2 diabetes," Gregg said in a statement. "While our study is also a reminder that maintenance of weight loss and remission is difficult, our findings suggest any success with remission is associated with later health benefits."

Abstract/Full Text