Risk for T2D Increased for Individuals With Late Chronotype

Those with late versus intermediate chronotype also have higher BMI, larger waist circumference, more visceral fat and liver fat
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 11, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- People with a late chronotype have an increased risk for type 2 diabetes (T2D) and have higher body mass index (BMI) and larger waist circumference, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, held from Sept. 9 to 13 in Madrid.

Jeroen H.P. van der Velde, Ph.D., from Leiden University Medical Center in the Netherlands, and colleagues calculated the mid-point of sleep (MPS) and defined three chronotypes: late, intermediate, and early (MPS ≥4.00, 2.30 to 4.00, and <2.30) and examined their association with BMI, waist circumference, visceral fat, liver fat, and the risk for T2D in the Netherlands Epidemiology of Obesity study.

A total of 5,026 participants were analyzed in the study; 20 percent had a late chronotype. The researchers found that 225 participants were diagnosed with T2D during a median follow-up of 6.6 years. Participants with a late versus an intermediate chronotype had an increased risk for T2D (hazard ratio, 1.46). Those with a late chronotype also had 0.7 g/m2 higher BMI, 1.9 cm larger waist circumference, 7 cm2 more visceral fat, and 14 percent more liver fat.

"People with a late chronotype appear to be at greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes compared to those with intermediate chronotype, possibly because of higher body fat including more visceral fat and liver fat," van der Velde said in a statement.

