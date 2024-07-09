Semaglutide Cuts MACE in People With Overweight, Obesity, Regardless of HbA1c

TUESDAY, July 9, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Semaglutide reduces cardiovascular events, regardless of baseline glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c), among people with overweight or obesity and established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to a study published online June 22 in Diabetes Care.

Ildiko Lingvay, M.D., from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, and colleagues randomly assigned people with overweight or obesity and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease without diabetes to weekly semaglutide 2.4 mg or placebo to examine the cardiovascular effects of semaglutide. Outcomes, including first major adverse cardiovascular event (MACE), which included cardiovascular mortality, nonfatal myocardial infarction, or stroke, were examined by baseline HbA1c subgroup and categories of HbA1c change from baseline to 20 weeks.

Baseline HbA1c was <5.7 percent, 5.7 to <6.0 percent, and 6.0 to <6.5 percent for 33.5, 34.6, and 31.9 percent of the 17,604 participants, respectively. The researchers found that across baseline HbA1c groups, cardiovascular risk reduction was not different with semaglutide versus placebo; for all end points, except all-cause mortality, the risk reduction was similar. Across subgroups of HbA1c change, cardiovascular outcomes were also consistent.

"We showed that even people with completely normal blood sugar have the same benefits in reducing MACEs as people with blood sugar levels in the prediabetes range," Lingvay said in a statement. "This is very important information that helps us understand which patients might benefit from the cardiovascular risk-lowering effects of this medicine."

Several authors disclosed ties to pharmaceutical companies, including Novo Nordisk, which manufactures semaglutide and funded the study.

