Sleep Coaching No Aid for Glucose Beyond Diabetes Lifestyle Program

THURSDAY, Nov. 12, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Adding sleep coaching to a diabetes prevention lifestyle program helps with sleep outcomes but does not change blood sugar levels, according to a study published online Oct. 22 in Nursing Research.Susan Kohl Malone, Ph.D., R.N., from New York University in New York City, and colleagues compared the effects of a lifestyle intervention versus a lifestyle plus sleep intervention on glucose control and weight loss in adults with prediabetes and habitual short sleep duration. The analysis included 196 participants who were randomly assigned to an eight-week intervention.The researchers found no significant between-group difference in the change in the percentage of time sensor glucose was above the tight range (>140 mg/dL). The groups were also similar with respect to increases in sleep and reductions in body weight. There were significantly greater improvements in self-reported sleep quality and daytime sleepiness in the lifestyle-plus-sleep group versus the lifestyle group. There was a trend toward significant improvements in sleep in the lifestyle-plus-sleep group. Earlier sleep onset, regardless of group assignment, was independently associated with greater weight loss in a post hoc analysis. Changes in sleep duration were not associated with greater weight loss."When we fall asleep -- not just how much we sleep -- seems to be an important and overlooked factor for weight loss and metabolic health," Malone said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter