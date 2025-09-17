Diabetes

Smoking Tied to Increased Risk for Type 2 Diabetes

People with a genetic susceptibility to developing diabetes may be more vulnerable to the adverse effects of smoking
smoking
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Type 2 Diabetes
Genetics
Smoking Cessation
Smoking

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com