Diabetes

Spinal Cord Stimulation Cuts Pain, Improves Sensation With Diabetic Nerve Damage

Authors say early evidence of nerve changes requires further study
peripheral neuropathy pain
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Spinal Problems
Pain
Diabetes
Neuropathy
Spinal Cord
Spinal Cord Stimulation
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