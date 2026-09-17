Diabetes

Study IDs Risk Factors for Ketoacidosis in Adults With T2D Receiving SGLT2 Inhibitors

Risk for ketoacidosis highest soon after initiation and persisted throughout follow-up
diabetes
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Type 2 Diabetes
Prescription Drugs
Side Effects
Glycemic Control
Adverse Events
Risk Factors
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