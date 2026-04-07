Diabetes

Switching From HIV Protease Inhibitors to Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitors Tied to Diabetes Risk

Weight gain did not explain effect of switching from protease inhibitors to INSTIs on diabetes risk
diabetes glucose
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Diabetes
Prescription Drugs
HIV/AIDS
Antivirals
Adverse Events

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