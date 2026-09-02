Time-Restricted Eating May Help Patients With Type 1 Diabetes

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Time-restricted eating (TRE) may help adults with type 1 diabetes (T1D) and overweight control their blood sugar, according to a study published online Aug. 17 in Diabetes Care.Mary-Claire Runchey, R.D., from the University of Illinois in Chicago, and colleagues examined whether eight-hour TRE (eating only between noon and 8 p.m.) is more effective for reducing body weight than standard care (daily calorie restriction [CR]; 25 percent reduction) or no intervention among 32 adults with T1D and overweight or obesity. The researchers found that by month 6, body weight did not change significantly in the TRE group (−2.19 percent) or CR group (−0.47 percent) versus the control group or between the two intervention groups (−1.73 percent). In the TRE group, HbA1c levels were significantly reduced versus the CR group (−0.46 percent). For total insulin dose or mean glucose levels, there were no significant differences across groups. There was no increase in the risk for diabetic ketoacidosis, severe hypoglycemia, or severe hyperglycemia associated with TRE."This is the first step to showing time-restricted eating could be a safe, potentially effective method for people with type 1 diabetes to manage their blood sugar levels," lead author Krista Varady, Ph.D., also from University of Illinois, said in a statement. "Of course, this is just the first step. Anyone making changes to their eating habits, especially those with diabetes, must work closely with their endocrinologist or health care provider to find a solution that works for them."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter