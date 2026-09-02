Diabetes

Time-Restricted Eating May Help Patients With Type 1 Diabetes

While body weight did not significantly change, there were improvements in HbA1c at six months
time eating fasting
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Journal
Diabetes
Obesity
Weight
Type 1 Diabetes
Insulin
Endocrinology
Overweight
Types Of Diabetes
Glycemic Control
Food and Nutrition
Glucose
Blood Sugar
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