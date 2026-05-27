Diabetes

Tirzepatide Superior to Intensified Conventional Care for Early Type 2 Diabetes

Tirzepatide superior to ICC for mean changes in hemoglobin A1c, weight, and waist circumference
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Type 2 Diabetes
Weight
Glucose
Mounjaro (tirzepatide)
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