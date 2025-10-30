Type 2 Diabetes in Young Children Tied to Social, Environmental Factors

THURSDAY, Oct. 30, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Type 2 diabetes (T2D) in young children is tied to social and environmental factors, according to a study published online Sept. 18 in Pediatric Research.Ayden Dunn, from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, and colleagues examined changes in the nationwide prevalence of T2D in U.S. children aged 0 to 5 years (early childhood) based on data from the National Survey of Children’s Health (2016 to 2020). The analysis was based on data from nearly 50,000 children younger than 5 years isolated from an overall database of approximately 174,000 children aged 0 to 17 years.The researchers found that while the overall prevalence of T2D in children younger than 5 years remained low and relatively stable during the five-year period, its presence was tied to social and environmental factors. For example, in 2016 and 2020, childhood T2D was significantly associated with the presence of a library in the child’s neighborhood. In 2017, T2D also was associated with access to free or reduced-cost meals. Specifically in the early childhood subgroup, there were significant associations in 2016 for receiving neighbor help and in 2019 for walkability levels in the child’s neighborhood."The rise in early-onset type 2 diabetes is a growing public health concern," senior author Lea Sacca, Ph.D., also from Florida Atlantic University, said in a statement. "Addressing it requires a comprehensive strategy. That includes improving access to nutritious foods, creating healthier neighborhood environments, and investing in policies that promote long-term wellness from the very start of life."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter