THURSDAY, Nov. 19, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is associated with an increased risk for Alzheimer disease (AD), according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published online Nov. 9 in Alzheimer's Research & Therapy.Thi Thu Huong Nguyen, from Curtin University in Perth, Australia, and colleagues conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis to examine the incidence of AD among individuals with T2D and the association between AD and T2D. A total of 40 studies, involving 27,102,559 data points (unadjusted sum of sample sizes) were included. Twenty-three and 26 studies contributed incidence data and reported adjusted relative risks.The researchers found that among individuals with T2D, the pooled incidence of AD was 4.71 per 1,000 person-years, with a 95 percent prediction interval of 0.76 to 29.30 per 1,000 person-years. The pooled incidence was 4.00 and 10.24 per 1,000 person-years among studies using administrative ascertainment and nonadministrative ascertainment, respectively. There was an association seen for T2D with an increased risk for AD (adjusted relative risk, 1.53). Incidence was numerically higher in women than men in sex-stratified analyses (3.62 versus 2.76 per 1,000 person-years), although the adjusted relative risks were similar (1.73 versus 1.76). The subgroup findings were generally consistent, and in sensitivity analyses, results were robust."These findings support integrating cognitive risk surveillance into long-term diabetes care and underscore the need for mechanistically informed studies examining how glycemic trajectories, metabolic phenotypes, and contemporary glucose-lowering therapies may influence AD pathogenesis," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter