Type 2 Diabetes Prevalence Rose in the United States From 2012 to 2022

FRIDAY, Aug. 23, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- The prevalence of diabetes increased in the United States from 2012 to 2022, according to a research letter published online July 18 in Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism.

Sulakshan Neupane, from the University of Georgia in Athens, and colleagues examined recent national trends and disparities in self-reported diabetes prevalence among U.S. adults. The analysis included 5.3 million participants in the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (2012 to 2022).

The researchers found that the overall prevalence of diabetes increased significantly by 18.6 percent during the study period, across all sociodemographic groups. The prevalence was highest among non-Hispanic Black people (15.8 percent) and individuals aged 65 years and older (23.86 percent). Compared with non-Hispanic White individuals, odds were higher among Hispanic individuals (adjusted odds ratio [aOR], 1.60), non-Hispanic Asians (aOR, 1.67), and non-Hispanic Black individuals (aOR, 2.10). Men had a slightly higher prevalence than women (12.56 versus 11.56 percent). Prevalence was 56 percent higher among individuals with lower incomes. Individuals with obesity faced the highest prevalence -- 19.23 percent -- compared with individuals with normal weight.

"This study showed significant increases in diabetes prevalence across the United States from 2012 to 2022, aligning with previous research demonstrating rising trends nationally over recent decades," the authors write. "Persistently high and increasing prevalence underscores the alarming diabetes epidemic facing the United States."

Abstract/Full Text