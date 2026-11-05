Weight-Loss Surgery Produces Lasting Diabetes Remission

THURSDAY, Nov. 5, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- People with type 2 diabetes are more likely to achieve long-term remission after weight-loss surgery than after intensive medical and lifestyle management, according to a study published online Oct. 20 in Diabetes Care.Donald C. Simonson, from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, and colleagues identified baseline patient characteristics that predict diabetes remission and subsequent relapse after metabolic-bariatric surgery (MBS) procedures versus intensive medical-lifestyle intervention. The analysis included data from 262 patients participating in the Alliance of Randomized Trials of Medicine vs. Metabolic Surgery in Type 2 Diabetes study.The researchers found that over a median of 11 years, 58 percent of the 166 participants randomly assigned to MBS achieved diabetes remission versus 3 percent of the 96 participants assigned to medical-lifestyle management. Significant predictors of diabetes remission included shorter diabetes duration, no insulin use, fewer glucose-lowering medication classes used, greater body weight, higher fasting C-peptide and insulin levels, and weight loss at one year. In multivariate analyses, diabetes remission predictors included baseline diabetes duration, insulin use, and weight change at one year. In the MBS group, diabetes relapse after initial remission was predicted by longer baseline diabetes duration and greater number of glucose-lowering medication classes used."By identifying who is most likely to achieve lasting remission, including shorter diabetes duration, no insulin use, and greater early weight loss, we can offer surgery to the right people earlier, rather than as a last resort," principal author John P. Kirwan, Ph.D., from the Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, said in a statement.Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter