Diabetes

Weight-Loss Surgery Produces Lasting Diabetes Remission

Findings over more than 11 years were compared to an intensive medical-lifestyle intervention
doctor and patient blood sugar test
Shutterstock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Weight Loss Surgery
Type 2 Diabetes
Diabetes
Weight Loss
Weight
Insulin
Glucose
Medication