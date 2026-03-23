Diabetes

Worse Diabetes Outcomes Seen for Adults With Unreliable Insurance

Higher prevalence of uncontrolled hemoglobin A1c, acute complications, insulin prescriptions seen for those with off-and-on insurance
Worse Diabetes Outcomes Seen for Adults With Unreliable Insurance
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Journal
Economic Status
Diabetes
Insurance
Uninsurance
Insulin
Glucose

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