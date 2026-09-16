Digestive System

2009 to 2023 Saw Surge in Probiotic Supplement Use

However, there was no meaningful change in fiber and microbiome-supportive food consumption
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Journal
Nutrition
Probiotics
Nutritional Supplements
Dietary Fiber
microbiome
Food and Nutrition
Dietary Supplements
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