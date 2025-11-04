Digestive System

ACG: Incidence of Alpha-Gal Syndrome Increasing

Increase seen across 69 U.S. health systems, from about 1.8 percent in 2013-2014 to 38.5 percent in 2021-2022
raw beef meat
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Food Allergies
Gastrointestinal Disorders
Tick-Borne Illness
Allergy

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com