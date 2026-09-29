Digestive System

ACS: Mortality Elevated for Certain Common Emergency General Surgeries

National analysis revealed increase in crude mortality from 0.4 to 0.6 per 100,000 from 1999 to 2020
scalpel surgery surgeon
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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