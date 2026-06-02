Digestive System

Adopting Enhanced Recovery Protocols Aids Pediatric GI Surgery Outcomes

Benefits include shorter length of stay, fewer complications when accounting for implementation fidelity at the patient level
child hospital bed parent
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Surgery
Child Ailments
Gastrointestinal Disorders
Hospitalization
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