American College of Gastroenterology, Oct. 25-30

The annual meeting of the American College of Gastroenterology was held from Oct. 25 to 30 in Philadelphia and attracted participants from around the world, including gastroenterology and digestive disease specialists and other health care professionals. The conference featured presentations focusing on clinical updates in gastroenterology and hepatology as well as the latest advances in digestive health and gastrointestinal disorders.

In one study, Khaled Alsabbagh Alchirazi, M.D., of Aurora Healthcare in Brookfield, Wisconsin, and colleagues found that glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs) are not associated with an increased risk for pancreatic cancer among patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM).

The authors evaluated the association between GLP-1 RAs and pancreatic cancer risk among T2DM patients. Deidentified electronic health records (EHRs) were used to identify patients with T2DM who were prescribed antidiabetic medications between 2005 and 2020 and had no prior antidiabetic drug use and no prior diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. The researchers compared GLP-1 RAs to other antidiabetic medications and found that T2DM patients on GLP-1 RAs did not have an increased incidence of pancreatic cancer.

"Clinicians could consider GLP-1 RAs as a viable option for diabetes treatment, guiding more confident decision-making in long-term diabetes care," Alchirazi said.

One author disclosed ties to Boston Scientific and Cook Endoscopy.

Abstract No. 52

In another study, Temi Olasehinde, M.D., of Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, and colleagues found that GLP-1 RAs may serve as protective agents against early-onset colorectal cancer (EO-CRC), which is relevant given the disease's rising incidence and mortality worldwide.

The authors evaluated the impact of the use of GLP-1 RAs on EO-CRC among patients with T2DM. A retrospective cohort study was performed using data from deidentified EHRs. The researchers found that GLP-1 RA use was associated with a significantly decreased risk for EO-CRC development in patients with T2DM with or without obesity.

"Our findings will need to be validated further in prospective studies," Olasehinde said. "However, it does show the potential for this agent to be used as a protective agent against EO-CRC, thereby adding to the growing body of research looking at preventative/risk-tailored strategies to decrease the risk of EO-CRC in this population."

Abstract No. P2134

Jacqueline Khalil, D.O., of Case Western Reserve University/Metro Health in Beachwood, Ohio, and colleagues identified an association between hormone replacement therapy and an increased risk for developing irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), a risk that persisted over time.

A population-based cohort study was performed using data from deidentified EHRs for postmenopausal women aged 50 years or older, with and without a prescription for hormone replacement therapy. The researchers found that hormone replacement therapy was associated with a higher risk for developing IBS. In addition, hormone replacement therapy correlated with elevated gastrointestinal symptoms, including abdominal distention and flatulence, increased medication utilization (particularly with medications prescribed to patients with IBS), and increased diagnostic testing.

"These findings emphasize the importance of considering the potential consequences of hormone replacement therapy in postmenopausal women, particularly regarding IBS," Khalil said. "Clinicians should be cognizant about the gastrointestinal impact and effects when prescribing hormone replacement therapy."

One author disclosed ties to Allurion, Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, and Vibrant.

Abstract No. P2357

Jasmohan S. Bajaj, M.D., of the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine in Richmond, and colleagues found that rifaximin monotherapy is associated with a significantly lower rate of overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE) recurrence and mortality among individuals with cirrhosis.

The authors performed a post-hoc analysis of two randomized clinical trials involving patients with prior OHE. Specifically, they compared lactulose monotherapy and rifaximin monotherapy to each other; major outcomes were OHE recurrence, HE-related hospitalizations, and mortality at six months. The comparisons included cohorts of more than 280 patients across multiple centers worldwide.

The researchers found that rifaximin monotherapy was tied to a lower rate of OHE recurrence and mortality. In addition, compared with the patients on rifaximin monotherapy, a greater proportion of patients on lactulose monotherapy had drug discontinuation due to diarrhea and other gastrointestinal-related adverse effects.

"If confirmed, this could encourage the use of rifaximin alone rather than with lactulose therapy for prevention of HE recurrence and potentially a mortality benefit," Bajaj said.

Several authors disclosed ties to pharmaceutical companies, including Salix Pharmaceuticals, which manufactures rifaximin.

Abstract No. 9

