Digestive System

Antibiotic Prescribing >95 Percent for Uncomplicated Diverticulitis

From 2015 to 2025, there was a shift in predominant antibiotic type from fluoroquinolone-based regimens to amoxicillin-clavulanate
pills medication bottle
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Digestion
Prescription Drugs
Antibiotics
Gastrointestinal Disorders
Diverticulitis
Veterans
Pharmacy
logo
www.healthday.com