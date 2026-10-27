Digestive System

ASA: Propofol Requirements for Endoscopy May Vary With Cannabis Consumption Route

Among patients undergoing esophagogastroduodenoscopy, inhalation users required substantially higher doses than nonusers
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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