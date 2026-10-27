ASA: Propofol Requirements for Endoscopy May Vary With Cannabis Consumption Route

TUESDAY, Oct. 27, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Patients who smoke or vape cannabis may need more propofol than nonusers during endoscopic procedures, according to a study presented at ANESTHESIOLOGY, the annual meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, held from Oct. 16 to 20 in San Diego.Basavana Goudra, M.D., from the Sidney Kimmel Medical College in Philadelphia, and colleagues examined the association between cannabis use, stratified by route of administration (inhalation or oral), and propofol induction dose in a retrospective review of 280 endoscopic procedures performed at a single center. The procedures were classified as esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD) or colonoscopy.Overall, 264 patients with complete cannabis route data were included (217 nonusers, 38 inhalation, and nine oral). The researchers found that the mean propofol induction dose was 138.7, 168.5, and 114.2 mg in nonusers, inhalation users, and oral users, respectively. No significant difference was observed when cannabis users were analyzed as a single group and compared with nonusers; higher induction requirements were seen among inhalation users on stratification by route. No meaningful differences were seen between the groups in patients undergoing colonoscopy. However, inhalation users required substantially higher propofol doses compared with nonusers (192.8 versus 151.4 mg) among patients undergoing EGD, with similar dosing for oral users (145.0 mg)."The most important message for patients is to be honest with their anesthesiologist about cannabis, including how they use it -- smoking, vaping, or edible products -- how often they use it, and when they last used it," Goudra said in a statement. "For physicians, simply asking, 'Do you use cannabis?' may no longer be sufficient."Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter