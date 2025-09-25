Children With Autism More Likely to Experience Gastrointestinal Problems

THURSDAY, Sept. 25, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) are more likely to experience gastrointestinal problems than their typically developing peers, according to a study published online Aug. 28 in Autism.Bibiana Restrepo, M.D., from the MIND Institute at the University of California, Davis, and colleagues enrolled 475 children (322 with ASD and 153 in a typical development group) in a longitudinal study who underwent evaluation at three time points between 2 and 12 years of age. Using a physician-administered parent interview, nine common gastrointestinal symptoms and formal medical gastrointestinal diagnoses were assessed.The researchers found that at each time point, children with autism presented with more gastrointestinal symptoms, and they were more likely to experience multiple and persistent gastrointestinal symptoms. There was an association for the presence and number of gastrointestinal symptoms with greater impairment in internalizing behaviors, sleep, communication, sensory processing, and repetitive behaviors."This is not about finding a single cause," senior author Christine Wu Nordahl, Ph.D., from the MIND Institute, said in a statement. "It's about recognizing the whole child. Supporting gastrointestinal health is one important step toward improving overall quality of life for children with autism."One author disclosed ties to the biotherapeutics industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter