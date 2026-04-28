Digestive System

DDW: 1999 to 2023 Saw Rise in Rectal Cancer Deaths in Younger Adults

Rectal cancer deaths rising more steeply than colon cancer deaths
Cancer patient visiting doctor for medical consultation in clinic
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Colon Cancer
Rectal Cancer
Mortality
Young Adult
logo
www.healthday.com