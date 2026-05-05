Digestive System

DDW: Combination Therapy Shows Efficacy for Crohn Disease, Ulcerative Colitis

JNJ-4804 effective for patients with inadequate response or intolerance to one or more systemic therapy
crohn IBD colitis stomach colon IBS
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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