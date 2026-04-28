Digestive System

DDW: Duodenal Mucosal Resurfacing Prevents Weight Regain After Tirzepatide Withdrawal

Difference in total body weight loss between the treatment and control groups widened with time postintervention
woman weight scale
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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