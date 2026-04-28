Digestive System

DDW: Late-Night Eating + Stress Negatively Impact Gut

Significantly higher odds of abnormal bowel habits seen, along with lower gut microbial diversity
DDW: Late-Night Eating + Stress Negatively Impact Gut
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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