Digestive Disease Week, May 2-5

Digestive Disease Week (DDW), the annual meeting sponsored by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, American Gastroenterological Association, American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, and Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract, was held from May 2 to 5 in Chicago, drawing participants from around the world, including researchers and academics in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy, and gastrointestinal surgery.The hosts of DDW say that, "while this year's meeting has come to an end, discovery continues. Planning is already underway for our next gathering in Washington, D.C., May 15 to 18, 2027, where DDW's full field impact comes to life once again -- bringing together gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy, and gastrointestinal surgery in one shared forum. This unique scope offers a more complete view of the science, deeper interprofessional collaboration, and the shared insights that accelerate discovery and strengthen our collective impact."DDW: Combination Therapy Shows Efficacy for Crohn Disease, Ulcerative ColitisTUESDAY, May 5, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with Crohn disease and ulcerative colitis, a fixed-dose co-antibody therapy targeting interleukin-23p19 subunit and tumor necrosis factor-α, JNJ-78934804, is efficacious, according to two studies presented at the 2026 Digestive Disease Week, held from May 2 to 5 in Chicago.Read Full TextDDW: Duodenal Mucosal Resurfacing Prevents Weight Regain After Tirzepatide WithdrawalTUESDAY, April 28, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Duodenal mucosal resurfacing, an investigational endoscopic procedure, may offer a safe, effective, and lasting way to maintain drug-free weight loss following glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist discontinuation, according to a study presented at Digestive Disease Week 2026, held from May 2 to 5 in Chicago.Read Full TextDDW: 1999 to 2023 Saw Rise in Rectal Cancer Deaths in Younger AdultsTUESDAY, April 28, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Rectal cancer is occurring earlier and killing younger adults faster, according to a study presented at Digestive Disease Week 2026, held from May 2 to 5 in Chicago.Read Full TextDDW: Late-Night Eating + Stress Negatively Impact GutTUESDAY, April 28, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- The combination of stress and nighttime eating increases the likelihood of abnormal bowel habits, according to a study presented at Digestive Disease Week 2026, held from May 2 to 5 in Chicago.Read Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter