Estimated 100,429 U.S. Youth Living With Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease

FRIDAY, Nov. 22, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- An estimated 100,429 youth are living with pediatric inflammatory bowel disease (PIBD) in the United States, according to a research letter published online Nov. 20 in Gastroenterology.

Michael D. Kappelman, M.D., M.P.H., from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and colleagues analyzed two commercial insurance claims datasets along with data from five state Medicaid plans to describe the prevalence of PIBD among individuals younger than 20 years.

The researchers found that the age-, sex-, and insurance status-standardized prevalence per 100,000 population was 122 for IBD, 71 for Crohn disease (CD), and 44 for ulcerative colitis (UC). Based on a 2020 U.S. census population, an estimated 100,429 American youth are living with IBD, including 58,733 with CD and 36,270 with UC. All prevalence rates increased with age. The prevalence of CD was higher in males than females. There was variation observed in prevalence by race and ethnicity, with prevalence rates of 145, 91, 52, and 88 per 100,00 population in White, Black, Asian, and Hispanic Americans, respectively. Over time, there was a slight increase seen in PIBD, from 110 per 100,000 in 2011 to 119, 126, and 125 per 100,000 in 2014, 2017, and 2020, respectively.

"These data can be used to inform health policy and resource allocation and suggest the need for future investigation to better understand the causes and consequences of observed differences based on geography, race, and ethnicity," the authors write.

Two authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)