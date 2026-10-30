Digestive System

Factors ID'd for Detecting Polyps on IBD Surveillance Colonoscopies

Higher polyp detection reported for those endoscopists performing one or more surveillance a month and with procedures allocated more time
colonoscopy
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Screening
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Colonoscopy
Polyps