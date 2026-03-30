Digestive System

Fatigue Highly Prevalent in Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease

81.1 percent of patients reported fatigue, including 77.5 percent of those in clinical remission
abdominal pain child belly IBD
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Fatigue
Crohns Disease
Ulcerative Colitis
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Children

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