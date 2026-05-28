Digestive System

Fatty Liver Disease Tied to Higher Risk for Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events

Noncalcified plaque burden accounts for a portion of this association
liver disease
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Liver Disease
Heart Disease
fatty liver disease
Cardiovascular
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