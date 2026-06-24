Digestive System

Genetic Determinant of Severe Disease Identified in IBD

HLA-DRB1*01:03 linked to severe outcomes, including colonic resection in Crohn, colectomy in UC or IBD unclassified
colon genetic genes DNA
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Genetics
Crohns Disease
Ulcerative Colitis
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Biomarkers
logo
www.healthday.com