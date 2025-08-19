GERD Linked to Increased Incidence of Pulmonary Disease

TUESDAY, Aug. 19, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- The presence of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is associated with an increased incidence of pulmonary diseases, but this effect may be attenuated with GERD treatment, according to research published online July 22 in Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology.Xin Wang, from Sichuan University in Chengdu, China, and colleagues conducted a meta-analysis to determine whether GERD is associated with an increased incidence of subsequent pulmonary diseases. Asthma and pneumonia were examined as the primary outcomes. Forty-five cohort studies were included in the analyses.The researchers found that GERD was significantly linked to an increased incidence of asthma and pneumonia (odds ratios, 1.50 and 1.53, respectively), as well as pulmonary fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, interstitial lung disease, bronchiectasis, bronchitis, acute lung injury, pulmonary embolism, pulmonary tuberculosis, and nontuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease (odds ratios, 1.43, 1.41, 1.51, 1.28, 1.63, 1.24, 2.07, 1.33, 1.63, and 3.36, respectively). Similar results were seen in subgroup analyses stratified by age and source of odds ratio. No significant associations were seen between treated GERD and the incidence of asthma or lung cancer."These findings indicate the importance of screening and management for pulmonary diseases and standardized therapy in patients with GERD," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter