Digestive System

GERD Linked to Increased Incidence of Pulmonary Disease

No significant associations seen between treated gastroesophageal reflux disease and incidence of asthma or lung cancer
gerd reflux
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Asthma
Pneumonia
Respiratory Problems
Gerd

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com