Digestive System

GERD Linked to Increased Odds of New Alcohol Use Disorder Diagnosis

No significant association seen for gastritis/ulcer or irritable bowel syndrome with alcohol use disorder
woman with acid reflux, GERD
drazen_zigic
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Alcohol Abuse
Gerd
Gastrointestinal Disorders

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com