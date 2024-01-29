GLP1 Agonists Reduce Major Adverse Liver Outcomes in Chronic Liver Disease

MONDAY, Jan. 29, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with chronic liver disease and type 2 diabetes, glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP1) agonists may result in a lower risk for major adverse liver outcomes (MALO), according to a study published online Jan. 22 in Gut.

Axel Wester, M.D., Ph.D., from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, and colleagues used observational data from Swedish health care registers from 2010 to 2020 to emulate a target trial of GLP1 agonists in eligible patients with chronic liver disease and type 2 diabetes. An inverse-probability weighted marginal structural model was used to compare parametric estimates of 10-year MALO risk in initiators of GLP1 agonists and noninitiators.

The researchers found that the 10-year risk for MALO was 13.3 and 14.6 percent in GLP1 agonist initiators and noninitiators, respectively, in an intention-to-treat analysis (risk ratio [RR], 0.91; 95 percent confidence interval [CI], 0.50 to 1.32). The corresponding per-protocol risk estimates at 10 years were 7.4 and 14.4 percent (RR, 0.51; 95 percent CI, 0.14 to 0.88). At six and eight years, the corresponding per-protocol risk estimates were 5.4 versus 9.0 percent (RR, 0.60; 95 percent CI, 0.29 to 0.90) and 7.2 versus 11.7 percent (RR, 0.61; 95 percent CI, 0.21 to 1.01).

"The risk of MALO in patients with chronic liver diseases and type 2 diabetes was lower if they initiated a GLP1 agonist and adhered to this treatment over time," the authors write.

One author disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.

