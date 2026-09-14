Digestive System

H. Pylori Exposure May Contribute to Global Burden of Colorectal Cancer

An estimated 22.0 percent of CRC cases were potentially related to H. pylori exposure under pooled risk-attribution model
stomach infection h. pylori
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Bacteria
Colon Cancer
Rectal Cancer
Stomach Problems
Global Health
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